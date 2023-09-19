National News
Indigenous film wins Amplify Voices Award at Toronto International Film Festival

September 19, 2023 29 views

By Sam Laskaris  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter An Indigenous film that had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has won a festival award. During a ceremony held on the final day of the festival on Sept. 17 it was announced that the film titled Tautuktavuk (What We See) had captured the Amplify Voices Award as the Best BIPOC Canadian Feature. The film features a pair of sisters, Uyarak and Saqpinak, who are from the Inuit hamlet of Igloolik in Nunavut. After experiencing domestic violence in her community, Uyarak flees to live in Montreal. Throughout the film the sisters share information via Zoom calls about how Uyarak is coping with counselling and regaining cultural connections. Uyarak does not remember many details of the night that caused her to…

