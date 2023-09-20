National News
Agencies work together to host National Truth and Reconciliation week

September 20, 2023 6 views

 By Elisa Nguyen  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter More than 150,000 Indigenous children were taken from their home in between the age 4 and 16, their lives altered forever. Over 4000 children didn’t return to their communities. Next week, for National Week of Truth and Reconciliation, agencies across the district will host teachings and activities from September 25 to 30 for all people to bear witness to the experience of being forced into residential schools. The organizing committee began meeting in May this year. At the initial meetings, ideas are shared and wisdom sought out from elders on what they would like to see at the event, leading to this year’s focus on the healing power of reconciliation and the beauty of Indigenous culture. Rather than jamming everything into a one-day…

