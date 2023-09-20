National News
Fort Frances native opens Sound Hearing clinic in Thunder Bay

September 20, 2023

 By Elisa Nguyen  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter There are seven hearing clinics in Thunder Bay servicing a large geographic area that includes the city and several northwestern reserves. With an airport nearby, many clients are also flown in for medical appointments. “The catchment area is quite huge,” says Bailey Whitefield, who recently opened her own clinic in Thunder Bay. Born and raised in Fort Frances, with Indigenous roots from Treaty 3, Whitefield opened Sound Hearing last October. She provides hearing tests, hearing aids, custom hearing protection and ear cleaning. “It’s been going really good,” she said about the recent opening, adding that some clients from previous jobs that followed her over as well. Born with an ear infection, Whitefield spent many hours in the offices of ear, nose, throat specialists…

