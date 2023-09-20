National News
ticker

Windfarm takes centre stage at mine extension debate

September 20, 2023 6 views

 By Stewart Burnett  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Debates, presentations, questions and concerns were underway for a more-than-a-week-long meeting of the Nunavut Impact Review Board discussing Agnico Eagle’s application to extend the Meliadine gold mine. Of chief concern for many was Agnico’s proposed windfarm, which would see three to five turbines installed in the first phase and up to 11 in total. In Agnico Eagle’s presentation package, one bullet point reads, “Only viable option for Agnico Eagle is a windfarm,” in light of a green energy focus for the Government of Canada and requirement to reduce GHGs under Term and Condition 9 in its project certificate. The extension, if it were to go through, proposes to extend the mine’s life by 11 years up to 2043. “The construction and operation of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Fort Frances native opens Sound Hearing clinic in Thunder Bay

September 20, 2023 4

 By Elisa Nguyen  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter There are seven hearing clinics in Thunder Bay servicing…

Read more
National News

Agencies work together to host National Truth and Reconciliation week

September 20, 2023 11

 By Elisa Nguyen  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter More than 150,000 Indigenous children were taken from their…

Read more