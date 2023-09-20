Second Six Nations store hit by thieves, ATM stolen

Six Nations Police are investigating an early morning smash and grab that saw a truck plow into the warehouse-styled doors of a local shop and make off with an ATM machine.

Owner of Paradise Gardens Hydroponics on Chiefswood Road said her shop was hit by thieves between 1:00 and 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Thieves repeatedly crashed, what is believed to have been a Chevy pick-up truck, into the large shipping doors of her business.

She said the truck kept ramming the wall until it broke the doors and panels dropped allowing entrance.

At the same time, she said the front glass door and a side window to her store were smashed by hammers.

Linda Fazio said she didn’t know how much cash was in the ATM.

The ATM company, she said was planning to remove the machine.

“They said they’ve had four of them stolen on the “rez” so they were going to come and get this one too.“

Damages to her shop will hit over $10,000.

“It’s going to cost at least $10,000 to replace the doors,” she said.

She said the two panels on the roll-up door were ripped and the rest crashed down.

She said the front door was smashed with hammers.

“It has wire mesh on it and they tried to stick their arm through to get the deadbolt.”

She said while the building alarms did go off it was a next-door security guard at Grand River Enterprises who heard the crash and called police. “He heard the banging and crashing,” she said.

A pair of brake pads and a Chevy taillight were found on the parking lot.

Fazio called members of the Six Nations Cannabis Commission to warn them about the break-in.

She said there had to be more than a single person.

“That ATM is heavy, and they had to lift it up to put it in the vehicle.”

The owner of the company that installed the machine at the shop said he had already lost four machines stolen on the territory. Turtle Island News learned at deadline that a second shop on Townline Road was hit Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at about 12:25 AM.

Police were notified of the break and enter and video footage from the business showed a dark green older model GMC truck with a beige strip on the bottom and no tailgate was used. Police said two suspects were seen approaching the business wearing all black, gloves and masks. The thieves gained entry to the business, retrieved the ATM, and left the store. Police did not reveal the name of the store hit. Go to WWW.theturtleislandnews.com for updates.

