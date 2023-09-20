Modern day land grab as County learns parcel undocumented

By Lisa Iesse

Writer

Six Nations may be living a modern-day land grab with Haldimand County claiming a vacant strip of land along the Grand River.

The parcel of land came to the attention of Haldimand County Council last month when liability became an issue after learning encampments and trespassers had started camping on the land.

A report to Haldimand council August 29 said there was a lack of ownership documentation on the parcel.

The land parcel is over one acre in distance, on Highway 54 just north of Mines Road.

Megan Jamieson, Haldimand’s general manager of corporate and social services, was presenting concerns about land use in a report to the county’s council when the issue of no deed or title documents to the land parcel surfaced.

The documentation should have shown up in a Service Ontario land parcel register. Instead, no deeds or documents exist within the system that shows instead it is simply registered under the county.

The county’s own report also confirmed the lack of documentation and confirmed “no R-Plan or survey information” exists to “support or define the actual property boundaries” for the property.

The property is “described as PIN# 38153-0102 LT, One Chain Reserve along the Grand River Seneca (AKA Tow Path) abutting Lot 30 Front Concession on Grand River Seneca.”

Flavia Mussio, senior media relations for the Ministry of Indigenous Affairs told Turtle Island News the ministry does not have any ownership documentation on the land.

“Neither the Ministry of Indigenous Affairs nor the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing has any information on this land parcel,” said Mussio.

A property owner (who lives near the land parcel) told Turtle Island News, he was under the impression the property belonged to Haldimand. “As far as I know it’s the county’s property,” he said.

The land is part of the historic 1784 Haldimand Proclamation land grant that extends “six miles deep ”on each side of the river from its source at Dundalk to its mouth at Lake Erie, about some 550,000 acres in total. The land was granted to the “Mohawks and such others of the Six Nations”. Since then, Six Nations has lost over 500,000 acres over land due to encroachment and theft of lands leaving Six Nations with about 46,500 acres.

Lonny Bomberry, Six Nations Lands and Resources Director, says it’s a current day example of the lands that were taken from Six Nations.

Bomberry said the parcel is part of a stretch of lands that had been used by the Grand River’s Navigation Company. in the 1800s. The company used the stretch for dam sites and for the towpath.

These lands total about 368 acres and were never lawfully surrendered from Six Nations, he said.

Bomberry said the stretch is about 66 feet wide, but some areas are wider. The stretch by Highway 54 and Mines Road is at least twice that width.

Kyra Hayes, Haldimand’s communications supervisor said the lands were registered to the county.

“Records obtained from the Land Registry of Ontario indicate that this specific parcel is registered to the Corporation of Haldimand County.”

On August 29, Jamieson presented Haldimand council with five options.

Randy Charlton, Haldimand’s manager of building and municipal enforcement services and chief building official, said it was important for (Haldimand) council to define what activities should be allowed on the land such as fishing or walking. Instead Haldimand council decided to restrict access to the site and return it to its natural state.

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) along with MCFN have been critical of different levels of government, including municipal governments, for encroachment and lack of consultation on Haldimand Tract lands .

The encroachment led to SNEC filing a statement of claim in 1995 that alleges the Crown stole nearly all of the 950,000-acre Haldimand Tract from the Six Nations.

The land stretches six miles from the banks of the Grand River from its mouth to its source and was granted them “to enjoy forever.”

The suit charges the Crown broke its promise and abused its trustee position by squandering, mishandling or embezzling the community’s assets.

Six Nations initially asked the court to force Canada and Ontario to account for all allegedly stolen cash and land. It was amended in 2020 to seek damages for breach of treaty obligations and fiduciary duty.

The suit has the federal Justice Canada department worried. Justic Canada advised in a 2020 briefing package “that portions of the Six Nations litigation claim pose high risk for the Crown and will result in a significant damage award.”

The same memo also said, “Six Nations’ financial expectations are extremely high (over a trillion dollars).” It continued. “A judicial decision may be required to reset those expectations.”

The MCFN intervened in suit in June of this year, and the HCCC placed a moratorium on the development of lands along the tract on April 20, 2021.

While Section 35 of Canada’s Constitution outlines the duty to consult and accommodate Indigenous rights and treaty rights that didn’t happen at the county level.

When Turtle Island News asked why consultation did not occur, Hayes said the duty to consult is the responsibility of the province (not the county).

“The County does regularly consult with Six Nations of the Grand River on development applications in the area despite the duty to consult resting with the Province of Ontario.”

The parcel isn’t the only one.

It sits on the banks of the Grand River alongside other undocumented parcels and one documented parcel according to Haldimand representatives.

Bomberry said there are a number of undocumented parcels that exist along the Haldimand Tract lands going up all the way including the extent of the tow path lands and in spots the barges were towed.

“It’s all along the Grand from Dunnville to Brantford,” he explained.

