Local News
Special Reports

Historical stereotypes challenged in reconstruction of Haudenosaunee armour

September 20, 2023 23 views
Display includes original and recreations of copper weapons and tools

By Lisa Iesse Writer HAMILTON – A Six Nations man’s reconstruction of 400-year-old Haudenosaunee armour speaks back to stereotypes and is challenging how we engage with history. Malcolm Kahyonhakonh Powless-Lynes is a 28-year-old blacksmith and craftsman from Six Nations of the Grand River whose creative work is now featured in an exhibit which opened Thursday (August 31) at the Dundas Museum. For over four years, he has worked on breathing new life into the hidden history of Haudenosaunee warriors who guarded their communities across the Eastern Woodlands. Powless-Lynes reconstructed armour, helmets, bows, arrows, shields, along with other tools used by Haudenosaunee warriors, by looking at artefacts, at long preserved cultural practices, and a handful of written sources. Powless-Lynes spoke with Turtle Island News at the exhibit’s opening at the Dundas…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Illegal tobacco growth costing three provinces $2.47 billion in taxes: retail report

September 20, 2023 6

 By Dirk Meissner THE CANADIAN PRESS VICTORIA-The governments of British Columbia, Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador…

Read more
Six Nations hit the Blue Track at Six Nations Parks and Recreation participating in the Health Departments’ annual Moment For Life Colour in recogniton of World Suicide Awareness Day Run that sent everyone away looking like a rainbow of colours. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Moment For Life Colour in recogniton of World Suicide Awareness Day

September 20, 2023 24

Six Nations hit the Blue Track at Six Nations Parks and Recreation participating in the Health…

Read more