Six Nations sweeps Celebration of Nations Outstanding Achievement Awards

September 20, 2023 23 views
Six Nations speakers and those working to save the language swept the recent Celebration of Nation Out standing Achievements Awards. (Supplied Photo)

ST. CATHARINES – Six Nations has swept the 5th annual Celebration of Nations Outstanding Achievement Awards. The homegrown honorees this year included artist Delbert Jay R. Jonathan, with language revitalizer Sam Hill, and actor Gary Farmer. Honorees also included Kanatawakhon, David Maracle, Dr. Savage Bear, Dave Labbé, and David Adames. The awards ceremony took place September 8, kicking off various events over the weekend including a powerful seminar about the impacts and the legacy of the Mohawk Institute, and a show-stopping Border Crossing Blues featuring Raven Kanatakta and ShoShona Kish from Digging Roots, along with Rex Lyons and Irv Lyons from the Ripcords. The inspiring and beautiful music of the Strong Water Sisters opened the awards ceremony at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre in St. Catharines. The Outstanding Achievement Awards…

