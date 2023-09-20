Local News
ticker

Six Nations Elected Council considering a $30 million bank loan or wants GRE taxes to build language school

September 20, 2023 23 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC)is looking into co-signing a $30 mllion bank loan to help get the Kawenni:io/ Gaweni:yo Elementary and Secondary School built after the school was turned down for funding by another federal department. The school learned two weeks ago that its bid for funding from the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program had been denied but weren’t told why. SNEC agreed at its finance meeting Monday (Sept 9) to have Director of Accounting Wayne Staats lok into whether or not they could co-sign a $30 million loan. The issue of co-signing a loan arose during SNEC’s council session Sept., 12. Councillor Hazel Johnson raised the issue making a made a plea for SNEC to help. “My heart is with Gaweni:yo. I don’t want to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations hit the Blue Track at Six Nations Parks and Recreation participating in the Health Departments’ annual Moment For Life Colour in recogniton of World Suicide Awareness Day Run that sent everyone away looking like a rainbow of colours. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Moment For Life Colour in recogniton of World Suicide Awareness Day

September 20, 2023 24

Six Nations hit the Blue Track at Six Nations Parks and Recreation participating in the Health…

Read more
Six Nations speakers and those working to save the language swept the recent Celebration of Nation Out standing Achievements Awards. (Supplied Photo)
Local News

Six Nations sweeps Celebration of Nations Outstanding Achievement Awards

September 20, 2023 24

ST. CATHARINES – Six Nations has swept the 5th annual Celebration of Nations Outstanding Achievement Awards.…

Read more