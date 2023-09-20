Local News
Moment For Life Colour in recogniton of World Suicide Awareness Day

September 20, 2023 23 views
Six Nations hit the Blue Track at Six Nations Parks and Recreation participating in the Health Departments’ annual Moment For Life Colour in recogniton of World Suicide Awareness Day Run that sent everyone away looking like a rainbow of colours. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

