Six Nations man facing Dangerous Driving charge

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Police have charged at 47-year-old local man with Dangerous Driving after spotting a vehicle speed through a four-way stop.

Police said on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at about 1 :00 AM, Six Nations Police officers saw a Sports Utility vehicle travelling in the wrong lane at a high rate of speed on Tuscarora Road that failed to stop for the four-way stop sign at an intersection.

Police pulled the vehicle over and the driver was placed under arrest without incident. As a result of the arrest police also learned the driver had an outstanding Arrest Warrant due to failing to appear in court on other matters.

As a result, Roger Martin, 47, of Ohsweken was arrsted and charged with:

– Dangerous Driving

– Operation while Prohibited

– Fail to Comply with Undertaking – Conditions

The accused was held in custody pending a formal bail hearing

