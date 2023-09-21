National News
ticker

Preservation or exploitation? New film explores musicologist’s motivation in recording First Nations chief

September 21, 2023 39 views

 By Odette Auger, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Acimow Media has wrapped up filming Forbidden Music for Knowledge Network. The feature-length documentary explores Indigenous music rights and ownership, and how Chief Mungo Martin (Kwakwaka’wakw) worked to protect 123 traditional First Nations songs from disappearing through government assimilation tactics. It is the fourth documentary by producer and director Barbara Todd Hager (Metis, Cree). Completing 16 days of filming in Austria, Canada and the United States, Windspeaker spoke to Hager as she entered post-production editing. The documentary tells the story of Austrian-born Jewish ethnomusicologist Dr. Ida Halpern and artist and singer Chief Martin, who worked together to record songs threatened by the potlatch ban as set out in the Indian Act from 1885 to 1951 and the removal of Indigenous children to residential…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Census shows 3.5 million Middle Eastern residents in US, Venezuelans fastest growing Hispanic group

September 21, 2023 24

By Mike Schneider THE ASSOCIATED PRESS The United States had 3.5 million residents who identify as…

Read more
National News

RCMP charge three women for allegedly using Inuit status to defraud organizations

September 21, 2023 26

Amira and Nadya Gill have been charged with fraud IQALUIT, Nunavut- Nunavut RCMP have charged three…

Read more