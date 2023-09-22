Brantford Police arrest four youth after assault involving multiple youths

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police Service (BPS) have arrested four youths and are continuing to investigate an overnight assault involving multiple youth in the Brantwood Park Road area that saw two youth suffer non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed. Police received a 911 call reporting the dispute at about 8:30 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023. The caller told police multiple youth were involved in a dispute which escalated, resulting in two youth sustaining non-life-threatening injuries from a stabbing. The victims were transported to hospital for treatment of the injuries. This investigation is active and ongoing with four youths arrested at this time.The Brantford Police Service said it has been working in collaboration with representatives from both the Grand Erie District School Board and the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board to…



Add Your Voice