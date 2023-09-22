Millions added to B.C. funding for rural, volunteer and First Nations firefighters

VANCOUVER- The British Columbia government is providing more money to rural, First Nations and volunteer fire departments across the province. A statement from the Office of the Premier says the money will be used to help local fire departments upgrade equipment and training. The statement says $1.4 million will go to the Union of British Columbia Municipalities for community firefighting training and the purchase of new or replacement fire hoses, first-aid kits or other equipment. The Fire Chiefs’ Association of B.C. will receive $1.75 million to provide fire training for rural and First Nations fire departments, while another $1.6 million will go toward an education campaign targeting youths, seniors and those most at risk of fire-related injuries. The province says the funding builds on the $6.3 million provided to more…



