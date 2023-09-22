National News
Four Points Books presents Indigenous Speaker series

September 22, 2023 28 views

 By Julia Archelene Magsombol Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Invermere’s local bookstore, Four Points Books, presents their September Speaker Series, featuring three leaders from the local Indigenous Peoples. “Leading into Truth & Reconciliation Day, we wanted to help our community learn more about the Indigenous Peoples with whom we share the Columbia Valley,” said bookstore owner Grant Hofer. The Speaker Series featured senior Metis representative Debra Fisher on Sept. 14. The next event in the series will be held Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m and includes representatives from Secwepemc and K’tunaxa nations Everyone is welcome to attend for free and can register in advance online. Fisher, who is the regional director of Metis Nation BC (Region 4) and past president of the Columbia Valley Metis Association (CVMA), discussed the definition of “Truth…

