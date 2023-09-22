‘Ajuinnata Ukraine’: Gov. Gen. Mary Simon inspires Zelenskyy with Inuktitut word

OTTAWA-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ended his historic wartime address to Canada’s House of Commons with an Inuktitut message of inspiration and reliance that came from the Governor General herself. Zelenskyy met with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon earlier in the day, when she taught him an Inuktitut word she has shared with world leaders, Indigenous communities and Canadian children alike: ajuinnata. He says she told him the word means don’t give up, and stay strong against all odds. Simon is Canada’s first Indigenous person to hold her position, and she has referred to the Inuit concept of ajuinnata countless times since she took on the job in 2021. The Governor General’s office says the word is meaningful to Simon, who heard it from her elders while growing up, and adds that…
