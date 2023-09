CP NewsAlert: COQUITLAM, B.C.- British Columbia Premier David Eby says there’s been a critical incident involving RCMP in the Metro Vancouver suburb of Coquitlam.

A witness on the scene says she saw an officer with a bloody leg and a tourniquet above the wound.

Coquitlam Mounties announced shortly after 11 a.m. that an area several blocks long in a business and residential area of the city had been closed off due to an ongoing police incident. MORE TO COME…

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page