National News
ticker

Haldimand OPP charge four in thefts from vehicles in Caledonia

September 22, 2023 28 views

CALEDONIA, ON –  Haldimand County OPP have charged two Hamilton teenagers and two youths after reports of thefts from vehicles in Caledonia. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)  Haldimand Detachment responded to a call  September 21, 2023, at approximately 4:30 a.m., after  a citizens  reported seeing an individual attempting to enter a vehicle on Jamieson Drive in Caledonia. Responding officers located the suspect vehicle, but it fled the scene. A short time later, police received a report of a collision on Caledonia Avenue involving the suspect vehicle. Officers on patrol located and arrested five individuals, four of which were charged. Dylan Raposo, 18, of Hamilton and Zamil Ali, 18, of Hamilton, are both charged under the Criminal Code with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (under $5000) and Obstruct Peace Officer. Both…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Police injured in ‘moments of chaos’: Coquitlam, B.C. mayor 

September 22, 2023 31

COQUITLAM, B.C- Police officers have been injured amid what the mayor of Coquitlam, B.C., says were…

Read more
National News

Brantford Police arrest four youth after assault involving multiple youths

September 22, 2023 28

BRANTFORD, ONT-  Brantford Police Service (BPS) have arrested four youths and are continuing to investigate an…

Read more