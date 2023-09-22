Haldimand OPP charge four in thefts from vehicles in Caledonia

CALEDONIA, ON – Haldimand County OPP have charged two Hamilton teenagers and two youths after reports of thefts from vehicles in Caledonia. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand Detachment responded to a call September 21, 2023, at approximately 4:30 a.m., after a citizens reported seeing an individual attempting to enter a vehicle on Jamieson Drive in Caledonia. Responding officers located the suspect vehicle, but it fled the scene. A short time later, police received a report of a collision on Caledonia Avenue involving the suspect vehicle. Officers on patrol located and arrested five individuals, four of which were charged. Dylan Raposo, 18, of Hamilton and Zamil Ali, 18, of Hamilton, are both charged under the Criminal Code with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (under $5000) and Obstruct Peace Officer. Both…



