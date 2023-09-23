National News
Six Nations Elected Council nominations are in with two vying for elected chief

September 23, 2023 10 views

By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-  Its official…Six Nations is in election mode! Nominations for Six Nations coming November band council elections are in and there are two people seeking the top spot on the elected council, former Elected Chief Steve Williams and current councillor Sherri-Lyn Hill. Saturday’s (Sept., 23, 3023) nominations at the Six Nations community hall resulted in 14 people running for 12 councillor seats including five members of the current council and there are some surprising names surfacing. Running for councillor positions are:  Cynthia Jamieson,  Steve Williams was also nominated as a councillor, Hazel Johnson, Audrey  Powless-Bomberry, Alaina Marie VanEvery, Melba Iris Thomas, Amos George Key, Kerry Dean Bomberry, Rheva Helen Miller, Gregory Hal Frazer, Carole Lesley Greene, Jennifer Lynn Murdock, Dean Earl…

