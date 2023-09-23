National News
Manitoba could make history by electing first First Nations premier to lead province

By  Brittany Hobson THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG-A First Nations premier would head a province for the first time in Canadian history if the New Democrats win the Oct. 3 Manitoba election, and the significance is not lost on party leader Wab Kinew. "My dad was not allowed to vote when he was a young man, and I have a shot at potentially leading the province," he said in an interview with The Canadian Press last month. "That's a big change that speaks to progress in our country and in our province within one generation." Kinew was born in Ontario and lived on the Onigaming First Nation as a young boy. His late father was a residential school survivor who endured horrific abuse and passed on to Kinew the importance of…

