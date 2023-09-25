National News
Scam alert: text, messages being sent out across region on `grocery rebate’

September 25, 2023 42 views

By Timothy Schafer Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Canada Revenue Agency is warning residents of the West Kootenay about a new fraud. The agency said fraudsters have been sending emails and text messages,_ to people throughout the region including Nelson and Castlegar, offering people the new federal government grocery rebate. In the text of the messages, the fraudsters claim to be representing the CRA. “The CRA reminds all Canadians to beware of fraudulent telephone calls, emails or text messages claiming to be from the CRA,” the agency said in a statement. “These are scams that could result in identity and financial theft.” People eligible for the grocery rebate will either have a cheque mailed to them or have the funds automatically deposited into their bank account. As well, the CRA…

