Proposed sign project to recognize Treaty 9

By Amanda Rabski-McColl Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Conversations continue about a sign recognizing First Nations, Metis, and **>Inuit<** communities in Timmins. The City of Timmins Indigenous Advisory Committee has been talking about the proposed sign since its March meeting. It was initially brought up by Pierre Vien, a member of the Metis Nation of Ontario Timmins council, who proposed the sign to promote the Indigenous services available in the city. Since then, the sign project has changed to recognize that Timmins is situated on Treaty 9. Committee member Catherine Gull voiced concerns about the clarity of the message and who will be crafting that message. “If you’re going to have a sign here, you need to talk to the Treaty chiefs,” said Gull. “Would it be something that should be…



