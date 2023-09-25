National News
ticker

Proposed sign project to recognize Treaty 9

September 25, 2023 37 views

By Amanda Rabski-McColl Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Conversations continue about a sign recognizing First Nations, Metis, and **>Inuit<** communities in Timmins. The City of Timmins Indigenous Advisory Committee has been talking about the proposed sign since its March meeting. It was initially brought up by Pierre Vien, a member of the Metis Nation of Ontario Timmins council, who proposed the sign to promote the Indigenous services available in the city. Since then, the sign project has changed to recognize that Timmins is situated on Treaty 9. Committee member Catherine Gull voiced concerns about the clarity of the message and who will be crafting that message. “If you’re going to have a sign here, you need to talk to the Treaty chiefs,” said Gull. “Would it be something that should be…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

QIA `always going to advocate’ for completion of truth commission’s 25 recommendations

September 25, 2023 31

By Tom Taylor Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In 2010, the Qikiqtani Truth Commission (QTC) published a…

Read more
National News

First Nations community in northern Alberta evacuates again due to wildfire

September 25, 2023 37

Alta.- Residents of a First Nations community in northern Alberta who had to evacuate in the…

Read more