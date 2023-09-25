National News
First Nations community in northern Alberta evacuates again due to wildfire

September 25, 2023

Alta.- Residents of a First Nations community in northern Alberta who had to evacuate in the spring due to an encroaching wildfire have been forced to flee again due to an out-of-control blaze. The Dene Tha’ First Nation issued an evacuation order late Friday night for Chateh due to a wildfire about 15 kilometres southeast of the community. A wildfire update issued by Alberta’s government on Saturday noted the blaze has also impacted a power line that runs along Highway 58 — which has now been closed — resulting in the loss of power to the communities of Rainbow Lake, Chateh and Zama City. Emergency shelter for evacuees is being provided at the sports complex in High Level, Alta. Alberta’s 511 highway website says that even though Highway 58 is…

