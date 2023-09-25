National News
QIA `always going to advocate’ for completion of truth commission’s 25 recommendations

September 25, 2023

By Tom Taylor Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In 2010, the Qikiqtani Truth Commission (QTC) published a list of 25 recommendations aimed at mitigating the impacts of colonialism and racism on the Inuit of Nunavut’s Qikiqtani region. Some 13 years later, efforts are still underway to meet those recommendations. “We’re always going to advocate for all of  the items on the list ,” said Inukshuk Aksalnik, manager of Qikiqtani Truth Commission Implementation and Programs at the Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA). “It’s not going to be a simple checkmark, you’re done kind of thing. It’s something that we’ll always work towards implementing.” The QTC was created by the Inuit-led QIA in 2007, with the aim of gathering evidence on the treatment of Qikiqtani Inuit between 1950 and 1975, when residential schools were still…

