National News
`Chase’ council revisits decision to reject Every Child Matters crosswalk after community pushback

September 26, 2023 8 views

By Breanne Massey  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In the Village of Chase in Secwepemcul’ecw, residents are pushing back against local government after councillors shut down a motion to paint an Every Child Matters crosswalk in recognition of Orange Shirt Day. The proposal to commemorate residential “school” survivors, which would cost the municipality $625, was defeated at a Sept. 12 council meeting after two councillors voted against the idea, a decision that was met by community criticism. Council is now set to revisit the matter Tuesday afternoon as an item of “unfinished business” being brought back by Mayor David Lepsoe under section 131 of the B.C. Community Charter. Ashton Sweetnam, a 37-year-old resident of “Chase,” said the decision “speaks very loudly about the attitude of some council members in respect to…

