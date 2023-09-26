National News
Several First Nations from Ring of Fire region demand meeting with Premier Doug Ford

September 26, 2023

TORONTO-Leaders of several First Nations from the Ring of Fire region in northern Ontario have demanded a meeting with Premier Doug Ford. Grassy Narrows First Nation Chief Randy Turtle says he and other Indigenous leaders are upset with Ford, who has not met directly with the group over mining claims in the Ring of Fire region. Ford wants to mine the Ring of Fire for metals to be used as part of his vision for an end-to-end manufacturing chain for electric vehicles and the batteries that power them. Grassy Narrows, Wapekeka, Neskantaga, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, and Muskrat Dam First Nations have created the Land Defence Alliance in an effort to defend their territories. Turtle says the First Nations want to talk to Ford about the increasing number of mining claims on…

