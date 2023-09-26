National News
ticker

Flag raising at B.C. legislature honours residential school survivors, lost children

September 26, 2023 27 views

VICTORIA -Fresh fall winds helped mark a flag-raising ceremony today at the British Columbia legislature honouring residential school survivors and remembering children who never came home. The orange and white Survivors’ Flag will be flown at the front lawn of the legislature until sundown on Saturday, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Indigenous leaders and politicians representing B.C.’s New Democrats, BC United and Greens participated in the flag-raising ceremony ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation when the flag will be flown at federal, provincial and municipal buildings across Canada. Raj Chouhan, Speaker of the legislature, says he is committed to ensuring the legislature is a welcoming, inclusive place for everybody. He says the Survivors’ Flag is a welcome sign to a legislature building that has been…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Several First Nations from Ring of Fire region demand meeting with Premier Doug Ford

September 26, 2023 12

TORONTO-Leaders of several First Nations from the Ring of Fire region in northern Ontario have demanded…

Read more
National News

`Chase’ council revisits decision to reject Every Child Matters crosswalk after community pushback

September 26, 2023 15

By Breanne Massey  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In the Village of Chase in Secwepemcul’ecw, residents are…

Read more