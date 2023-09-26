National News
Peatlands ‘just as important as the Amazon’

September 26, 2023 28 views

 By Amanda Rabski-McColl  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The second largest carbon sink on earth is everyone’s responsibility. That message was delivered at the Breathing Lands Omushkego Aski Can Save Us presentation at the Timmins Museum: NEC on Sunday afternoon as residents learned more about the peatlands in Northern Ontario. “We knew that we had to get the word out to draw attention and build the education around it because it’s so important,” said Anna Baggio, Wildlands League’s conservation director. “Timmins is only about 200 kilometres from the Hudson Bay lowland, so you’re not far.” Omushkego Aski is the Cree translation for the breathing lands, which are ancient peatlands in the Muskegowuk Territory in the Hudson Bay lowlands. Wildlands League is a Toronto-based conservation organization that works with communities, governments, First…

