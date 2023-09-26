National News
National Gathering on Unmarked Burials supports Fort George investigation

September 26, 2023 30 views

By Patrick Quinn  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At the fifth National Gathering on Unmarked Burials, held in Montreal September 6-8, a Cree delegation shared their experiences searching former residential school sites on Fort George Island while learning from other communities and experts. This was the first such gathering in Quebec, where special interlocutor Kimberly Murray said searches are not as far advanced as in some other provinces. Murray was given a two-year mandate by the federal government in June 2022 to provide recommendations for a legal framework in protecting burial sites and the identification and repatriation of missing children. “The important role that these gatherings take is showing those best practices and bringing the experts together,” said Murray, who is Mohawk from Kanesatake. “All the experts talk about overlaying different…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
