National News
ticker

Hajdu says ‘co developed’ First Nations water legislation to be tabled this fall

September 27, 2023 20 views

OTTAWA- Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu says she hopes to table a piece of legislation this fall that she says is the closest the federal government has come to co-developing law with First Nations. The proposed bill would aim to begin addressing the protection of fresh water within First Nation communities, as well as water that flows into them. She says that while working with the Assembly of First Nations and other stakeholders, she understood that people who live in communities want to have control over the rules and regulations that govern their water delivery. Hajdu says the bill will be the first to be introduced under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, but she isn’t sharing much detail about what it will include. She says…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

N.L. government to apologize to residential school survivors from southern Labrador

September 27, 2023 22

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.- The Newfoundland and Labrador government will deliver a long-awaited apology to residential school…

Read more
National News

NEWS ALERT: Six Nations Election officer has resigned after being hit with “negativity” from community

September 27, 2023 27

By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nation Chief Electoral Polling Officer…

Read more