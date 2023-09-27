National News
ticker

N.L. government to apologize to residential school survivors from southern Labrador

September 27, 2023 22 views

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.- The Newfoundland and Labrador government will deliver a long-awaited apology to residential school survivors in southern Labrador on Friday. The province sad today that Premier Andrew Furey will be in Cartwright, where the Lockwood boarding school operated until 1964, to issue an apology in collaboration with the NunatuKavut Community Council. However, the announcement sparked anger from Labrador’s Inuit Nunatsiavut government, which does not recognize NunatuKavut as an Inuit organization. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered a federal apology to Indigenous residential survivors in the province in 2017, after former prime minister Stephen Harper omitted the region from his 2008 apology. Former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Dwight Ball also pledged an apology in 2017, but his plans to deliver it in 2020 were thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Today’s release…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Hajdu says ‘co developed’ First Nations water legislation to be tabled this fall

September 27, 2023 21

OTTAWA- Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu says she hopes to table a piece of legislation this…

Read more
National News

NEWS ALERT: Six Nations Election officer has resigned after being hit with “negativity” from community

September 27, 2023 27

By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nation Chief Electoral Polling Officer…

Read more