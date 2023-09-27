NEWS ALERT: Six Nations Election officer has resigned after being hit with “negativity” from community

By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nation Chief Electoral Polling Officer (CEPO) has resigned. Lori Harris resigned in a closed session of Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Tuesday (Sept. 27. 2023.) evenig. Harris would not elaborate on her resignation except to say, “there was too much negativity.” She said SNEC has asked her not to comment on it. Harris did receive some complaints on nomination day when some potential candidates showed up late. It was her first job as election’s officer. Six Nations Elected Council has not issued a statement. MORE TO COME…
