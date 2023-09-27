Local News
“Safety is our right, We claim the night,” march hits Ohsweken

September 27, 2023 26 views
Taking Back the Night Six Nations and area supportrs took to Six Nations Streets Sept., 21st. Julie King, an anti-human trafficking community educator, and Kristy Porter, a sexual violence community educator both with Ganohkwasra helped lead the Take Back the Night march. (Photo by Lisa Iesse)

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – Chanting “Safety is our right, We claim the night,” over 100 men and women took to Ohsweken’s streets Thursday (Sept.,21st) joining nationwide ‘Take Back the Night,’ marches. Some wearing ribbon shirts and skirts they left Ganohkwasra Centre making their way down Chiefswood Road to Veterans Park at Fourth Line where as dusk fell, chants rang across the village, ““What do we want?….Safe Community. When do we want it?…NOW” “Say it once, say it again, Bring violence to an end!” As they walked they carried large signs echoing calls to end all forms of violence. At Veterans Park there were speeches, songs and dancing. A number of organizations participated including Six Nations Justice, Six Nations Police, Six Nations Mental Health and Addictions, Branford Sexual Assault…

