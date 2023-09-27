“Safety is our right, We claim the night,” march hits Ohsweken

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – Chanting “Safety is our right, We claim the night,” over 100 men and women took to Ohsweken’s streets Thursday (Sept.,21st) joining nationwide ‘Take Back the Night,’ marches. Some wearing ribbon shirts and skirts they left Ganohkwasra Centre making their way down Chiefswood Road to Veterans Park at Fourth Line where as dusk fell, chants rang across the village, ““What do we want?….Safe Community. When do we want it?…NOW” “Say it once, say it again, Bring violence to an end!” As they walked they carried large signs echoing calls to end all forms of violence. At Veterans Park there were speeches, songs and dancing. A number of organizations participated including Six Nations Justice, Six Nations Police, Six Nations Mental Health and Addictions, Branford Sexual Assault…



