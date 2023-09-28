Metlakatla awarded $150 million for 100 year old shady land deal

By Seth Forward Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Metlakatla First Nation has agreed to a settlement with the federal government over an unjust sale of a portion of its land in 1906. The settlement awarded Metlakatla with a monumental $150 million after the community discovered financial wrongdoing from the Canadian government in the land sale around 25 years ago. After a decision by the National Special Claims Tribunal in December 2022 validated Metlakatla’s assertions, the Nation’s governing body finally announced the long-awaited settlement on Sept. 21. The Canadian government bought 13,567 acres for $7.50 per acre of Metlakatla’s reserve land in 1907 as part of its national railway project in partnership with the Grand Trunk Railway Company (GTR), though according to the claim, the First Nation was not made aware of…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice