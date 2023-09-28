National News
Food insecurity among Indigenous kids is a ‘public health crisis,’ doctors say

By Nicole Ireland THE CANADIAN PRESS Family physician Dr. Rebekah Eatmon sees parents in tears, frustrated that they can’t provide enough healthy food for their children. “I’ve never met an Indigenous parent that doesn’t want to do the best for their kids,” said Eatmon, who works at an Indigenous clinic in Vancouver and in two remote First Nations in B.C. Rising food prices have put “an even bigger burden on families who were struggling before,” said the doctor, who is a member of Lax Kw’alaams First Nation on her father’s side and Metis on her mother’s side. As families across Canada grapple with the increasing cost of groceries, a new study says First Nations, Metis and Inuit children and youth have been disproportionately affected by food insecurity for years, to…

