Province ordered to consult First Nations on mining permit allocation

By Seth Forward Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Vancouver Supreme Court judge has found that the province’s Chief Gold Commissioner (CGC) has a legal obligation to guarantee First Nations are consulted before mining permits are administered. The Province were given 18 months to amend its online mining permit system to ensure First Nations rights are not bypassed, bringing to a close a historic court challenge by Gitxaa?a and Ehattesaht First Nations. Justice Alan Ross presided over the case, which took place at the Vancouver Supreme Court on Sept. 26. Ross agreed with the petitioners that B.C.’s online system, which had no structure for consultation with First Nations, was a breach of the Crown’s obligations. The two nations claimed that the current Mineral Tenure Act (MTA), last amended in 2012, does…



