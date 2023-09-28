National News
ticker

College unveils Buffalo Winter Count Robe

September 28, 2023 18 views

By Theodora Macleod  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter LETHBRIDGE HERALD As part of the week’s events recognizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Lethbridge College unveiled what the college calls “a sign of the ongoing work to understand traditional cultures and ways of knowing.” The traditional Buffalo Winter Count Robe serves as a record of major events at the institution and was painted by William Singer III (Api’soomaahka/Running Coyote) a Kainai knowledge keeper and artist who explains “each symbol has a story, and they all fit into each other and form a chain.” Made from the hide of a buffalo from Piikani Nation, the Winter Count Robe features pictographs representing events which were chosen collaboratively by various departments at the college in consultation with Kainai Kaahsinnoonik (Grandparent) Peter Weasel Moccasin…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Sky Deer, Montour trek to Ottawa to oppose C 53

September 28, 2023 23

 By Marc Lalonde  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer and…

Read more
National News

Province ordered to consult First Nations on mining permit allocation

September 28, 2023 24

By Seth Forward Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Vancouver Supreme Court judge has found that the…

Read more