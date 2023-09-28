National News
Sky Deer, Montour trek to Ottawa to oppose C 53

September 28, 2023

 By Marc Lalonde  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer and Ross Montour, the lead chief on the Indigenous Rights and Research portfolio both made a trek to Ottawa last week to try to put a stop to a proposed law that would grant First Nations status to a community that has no real claim to that status. “There’s never really been a Metis nation in Ontario, so the government granting them First Nations status is not something that’s acceptable to us. We think the original rights holders to that land ought to be consulted and they haven’t been,” Sky-Deer said Tuesday morning. “Even the Red River Metis have denounced the claim.” Bill C-53 would recognize the Metis Nation of Ontario’s communities under Section 35…

