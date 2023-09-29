National News
Alberta Energy Regulator should `prepare for court:’ ACFN chief Allan Adam

By Natasha Bulowski Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam is telling the Alberta Energy Regulator to “prepare for court” after a third-party report commissioned by the regulator found it responded responsibly to oilsands tailings pond spill and seepage incidents at Imperial Oil’s Kearl site. He told the regulator on Sept. 26 that he does not accept the report. “They know we’re coming. They better be prepared,” Adam told Canada’s National Observer in a phone interview on Sept. 27. “You know the industry should take note of this, that this is a direct attack to our treaty right and we will not stand for it,” Adam continued. The report, prepared by Deloitte, confirmed “protecting public safety and the environment was paramount in our peoples’ actions,” said AER…

