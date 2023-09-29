National News
ticker

Midland council vows to return water access for Truth and Reconciliation Day

September 29, 2023 22 views

By Derek Howard Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In honour of Truth and Reconciliation Day (today), Midland Mayor Bill Gordon put forth a request of council to give water access back to local residents with Metis or Indigenous status. During the 2022 budget, Gordon pushed a plan to generate more revenue by charging boat launch fees at Pete Pettersen Park, which had been free for decades. When that idea was endorsed by his colleagues, he was successful in adding an amendment to remove residents and leave non-residents to pay following community displeasure; that was further amended during the 2023 budget to charge residents $100 per permit. Gordon returned to the recent regular meeting of council with another change of altruistic value, although he did acknowledge a budgetary impact to the move….

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

NAN Grand Chief pens Open Letter to Ontario Premier Doug Ford

September 29, 2023 24

September 29, 2023                              THUNDER BAY, ON: Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler has issued…

Read more
National News

Manitoba NDP says it would make Orange Shirt Day a statutory holiday if elected

September 29, 2023 23

WINNIPEG- Manitoba New Democrats are promising to make the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a…

Read more