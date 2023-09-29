Midland council vows to return water access for Truth and Reconciliation Day

By Derek Howard Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In honour of Truth and Reconciliation Day (today), Midland Mayor Bill Gordon put forth a request of council to give water access back to local residents with Metis or Indigenous status. During the 2022 budget, Gordon pushed a plan to generate more revenue by charging boat launch fees at Pete Pettersen Park, which had been free for decades. When that idea was endorsed by his colleagues, he was successful in adding an amendment to remove residents and leave non-residents to pay following community displeasure; that was further amended during the 2023 budget to charge residents $100 per permit. Gordon returned to the recent regular meeting of council with another change of altruistic value, although he did acknowledge a budgetary impact to the move….



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice