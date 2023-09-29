National News
NAN Grand Chief pens Open Letter to Ontario Premier Doug Ford

September 29, 2023 25 views

September 29, 2023                              THUNDER BAY, ON: Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler has issued an open letter to Ontario Premier Doug Ford on the eve of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: Dear Premier Ford,   Tomorrow is Orange Shirt Day, when we walk in honour of the children who survived the Indian Residential School System, those who never made it home, and those who are still missing. Now recognized as National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, it is an important part of Ontario’s journey of healing and reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.   If that sounds familiar, it’s because you said it last year.   In fact, on past Orange Shirt Days you expressed the need to ‘listen to Indigenous voices and ensure that they are heard…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
