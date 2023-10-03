After a four week campaign, Manitobans to decide on Tories’ bid for a third term

By Steve Lambert THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG- Manitobans are to make history today as they cast final ballots in an election that has followed four weeks of promises, debates and controversial advertisements. If Heather Stefanson leads the incumbent Progressive Conservatives to a third consecutive majority, she would become the first woman to be elected premier in a Manitoba general election. Stefanson took over the top spot midterm in a party leadership race after former premier Brian Pallister retired in 2021. If the New Democrats win after seven years in Opposition, leader Wab Kinew would become the first First Nations premier of a province in Canada. His late father was not allowed to vote as a young man under Canadian law at the time. Opinion polls have suggested the New Democrats…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice