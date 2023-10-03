National News
ticker

B.C. court rejects challenge to huge Squamish Nation housing project in Vancouver

October 3, 2023 36 views

 By Darryl Greer THE CANADIAN PRESS VANCOUVER- A massive Vancouver housing development spearheaded by the Squamish Nation has cleared a legal hurdle after a B.C. Supreme Court judge rejected a challenge by a residents’ association over lack of consultation. The Kits Point Residents Association had been seeking to have the Senakw project’s services agreement between the First Nation and the City of Vancouver declared unlawful. The project at the foot of the Burrard Street Bridge leading into Vancouver’s downtown core is slated to include 6,000 rental units, and is being funded by $1.4 billion in federal loans. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on the site last year when the project broke ground, and former Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart touted the development as “the largest First Nations economic development in Canadian history.”…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

As Manitobans vote, Onigaming watches

October 3, 2023 25

 By Mike Stimpson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Opinion polls in Manitoba strongly suggest a former Onigaming…

Read more
National News

Red Dress Day event crafting a path to healing

October 3, 2023 26

 By Amanda Rabski-McColl  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Many busy hands will be remembering MMIWG2S on Wednesday.…

Read more