Progressive Conservatives’ ‘stand firm’ pledge not to search Manitoba landfill denies international human rights: Indigenous

October 2, 2023 32 views

 By Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Indigenous leaders say that by using a promise not to search a landfill for human remains as a pillar of their re-election campaign, the Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are now running on a promise to deny international human rights. Voters will go to the polls Tuesday to pick Manitoba’s next provincial government, and in the final days and weeks of the campaign, the PCs have been pushing through both newspaper ads and billboards a promise to “stand firm” and continue to say to to offering any assistance for a search of the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, two First Nations women believed to have been murdered and dumped there by an alleged serial killer. According to the Assembly…

