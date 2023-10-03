National News
As Manitobans vote, Onigaming watches

October 3, 2023 24 views

 By Mike Stimpson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Opinion polls in Manitoba strongly suggest a former Onigaming resident is about to become the keystone province’s next premier, and that cheers the hearts of people in the First Nation community near Nestor Falls. Wab Kinew, who was born in Kenora and spent his early years living on the Ojibways of Onigaming First Nation, is leader of the Manitoba NDP. Recent polls indicate the party likely will win a majority in Manitoba’s general election on Tuesday. “Oh my God, we’d be so proud and so supportive of him, even though we’re in Ontario and he’s in Manitoba,” Onigaming resident Sherry Copenace said when asked about the prospect of a Premier Kinew. “We’re all rooting for him.” Like Kinew, Chief Jeffrey Copenace grew up…

