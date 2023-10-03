Red Dress Day event crafting a path to healing

By Amanda Rabski-McColl Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Many busy hands will be remembering MMIWG2S on Wednesday. The Timmins Native Friendship Centre (TNFC) is hosting a vigil at 10 a.m. on Oct. 4 to honour and remember the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit people. The vigil will be followed by a crafting social from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to bring whatever craft they are working on. Limited supplies for red dress crafts are being provided by the friendship centre. “We only have so much, but if people have something that they’re working on like beading or painting or anything that they’d like to work on that they’ve already started, they’re more than welcome to bring that,” said Jaylin Renaud, TNFC Aboriginal healing…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice