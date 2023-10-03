National News
ticker

Manitoba Tory Leader Heather Stefanson stands by ads opposing landfill search

October 3, 2023 36 views

By Brittany Hobson THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG-During her first appearance in Winnipeg in more than a week, Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson stood by her party’s decision to take out billboard and newspaper ads that highlighted the province’s decision not to search a landfill for the remains of two First Nations women on the final day of campaigning ahead of Tuesday’s provincial election. Stefanson was flanked by many Tory candidates at her party’s campaign headquarters on the final day of campaigning ahead of Tuesday’s provincial election. She reiterated promises to cut taxes, spend new money on health care and tackle crime if re-elected. It was the first time in 10 days Stefanson spoke during a press conference in Winnipeg, and the first time she spoke since the Progressive Conservatives…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

As Manitobans vote, Onigaming watches

October 3, 2023 25

 By Mike Stimpson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Opinion polls in Manitoba strongly suggest a former Onigaming…

Read more
National News

Red Dress Day event crafting a path to healing

October 3, 2023 26

 By Amanda Rabski-McColl  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Many busy hands will be remembering MMIWG2S on Wednesday.…

Read more