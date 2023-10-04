Gimli renames roads named after colonization

By Dave Baxter Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Another rural Manitoba community has voted to change the names of streets previously named after the act of colonization. “Changing these street names is just one step in our ongoing journey of reconciliation, learning and growth,” Gimli Mayor Kevin Chudd said after a Sept. 25 council meeting in the RM of Gimli, where council voted unanimously to rename four Gimli streets that all contained the word colonization. With the vote the Gimli roads previously named South Colonization Road, North Colonization Road, Colonization Close, and Colonization Road have been renamed South Beach Road, Loni Beach Road, 6th Avenue, and Ramsay Road respectively. The move comes more than two years after some Gimli residents started an online petition asking for the names to be changed,…



