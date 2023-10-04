National News
ticker

Gimli renames roads named after colonization

October 4, 2023 28 views

 By Dave Baxter  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Another rural Manitoba community has voted to change the names of streets previously named after the act of colonization. “Changing these street names is just one step in our ongoing journey of reconciliation, learning and growth,” Gimli Mayor Kevin Chudd said after a Sept. 25 council meeting in the RM of Gimli, where council voted unanimously to rename four Gimli streets that all contained the word colonization. With the vote the Gimli roads previously named South Colonization Road, North Colonization Road, Colonization Close, and Colonization Road have been renamed South Beach Road, Loni Beach Road, 6th Avenue, and Ramsay Road respectively. The move comes more than two years after some Gimli residents started an online petition asking for the names to be changed,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ottawa puts more money toward study of Winnipeg landfill search for women’s remains

October 4, 2023 22

 By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS The families of two slain First Nations women whose…

Read more
National News

Six Nations man facing charges including Dangerous Driving in single vehicle accident

October 4, 2023 30

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A  Six Nations man is facing a series of charges including…

Read more