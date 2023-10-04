Local News
Giving back knows no age limit at the Route 54 annual Harvestfest giveaway

October 4, 2023 36 views
Kris Hill’s family all turned out to help with the huge give-away including grand kids - little Willow with her pumpkin and Grace and Sophia. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

“Spreading the love” – Six Nations’ Route 54 holds annual Harvest festival give-away By Lynda Powless Editor The fun was all there. The smiles, the warm welcomes and the laughing thank-you from community members and others who made their way to Route 54’s annual Harvest Festival giveaway Saturday (Sept 30). For the 9th year in a row Route 54 owner Kris Hill and her family and volunteers worked through the heat handing out tons of food to help local families. And it was appreciated. One man from Hamilton got out of his car to thank Kris. “This is just wonderful,” he told her. “You are helping so many people, you are helping me. Everything is so expensive. You are spreading the love. You are spreading the love to the world,” he…

