Giving back knows no age limit at the Route 54 annual Harvestfest giveaway

“Spreading the love” – Six Nations’ Route 54 holds annual Harvest festival give-away By Lynda Powless Editor The fun was all there. The smiles, the warm welcomes and the laughing thank-you from community members and others who made their way to Route 54’s annual Harvest Festival giveaway Saturday (Sept 30). For the 9th year in a row Route 54 owner Kris Hill and her family and volunteers worked through the heat handing out tons of food to help local families. And it was appreciated. One man from Hamilton got out of his car to thank Kris. “This is just wonderful,” he told her. “You are helping so many people, you are helping me. Everything is so expensive. You are spreading the love. You are spreading the love to the world,” he…
Related Posts
Ottawa puts more money toward study of Winnipeg landfill search for women’s remains
October 4, 2023 22
By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS The families of two slain First Nations women whose…
Six Nations man facing charges including Dangerous Driving in single vehicle accident
October 4, 2023 30
SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A Six Nations man is facing a series of charges including…