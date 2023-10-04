National News
Slider

‘Gratifying’: Indigenous leaders reflect on Kinew’s historic election win in Manitoba

October 4, 2023 5 views

By Jeremy Simes THE CANADIAN PRESS Manitobans made history Tuesday night for electing an NDP government led by Wab Kinew, who is to become the first First Nations premier of a province in Canada. Kinew was raised as a young boy on the Onigaming First Nation in northwestern Ontario, later moving with his family to Winnipeg. His late father was not allowed to vote as a young man under Canadian law at the time. “To witness this tonight, it’s really gratifying,” Eric Robinson, a former Manitoba NDP cabinet minister and deputy premier, said in an interview. “I think First Nations people, and Indigenous people in general across Canada, should feel proud of Manitoba. We’ve demonstrated through perseverance, some hard work and participation in the mainstream Canadian politics, that it has…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

A timeline of recent provincial elections and governments in Manitoba

October 4, 2023 6

WINNIPEG -Manitobans elected a new government on Tuesday, with the New Democrats sweeping the Progressive Conservatives…

Read more
National News

Manitoba NDP to form majority government in historic win for First Nations premier 

October 4, 2023 3

By Steve Lambert and Brittany Hobson THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG- Wab Kinew, who is to become…

Read more